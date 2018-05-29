Hidden Oaks 7th grader competing in spelling bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hidden Oaks 7th grader competing in spelling bee

A Palm City seventh grade student is back again to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

David Firestone of Hidden Oaks Middle School finished in a tie for 260th place last year.

This year he is competing against one of his classmates, Avinash Kumar. David admits it could be an interesting dynamic.

"If we go up together, and that probably won't happen, but if we are the last two people, it's going to be really hard competing against each other," said Firestone.

He says one thing he learned from last year is not to be as stressed on stage.

Spellers will learn Wednesday night if they made the finals, which will take place Thursday.

