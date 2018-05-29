Man dies in Lake Worth scooter crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in Lake Worth scooter crash

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Lake Worth man died Monday after crashing a scooter into a metal pole.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Billy Altidor was traveling eastbound on Lantana Road approaching Jog Road at 3:03 p.m. when he lost control of the 2018 Honda scooter he was driving.

Altidor's scooter traveled onto the sidewalk and then struck a metal pole.

He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.