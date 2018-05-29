Boynton PD: Drunk man asks cops for directions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton PD: Drunk man asks cops for directions

Boynton Beach police say officers had a good reason for arresting a Boca Raton man after he stopped to ask them for directions.

Police say Deny Hernandez Sanchez stopped his car next to officers on the road on May 27 near the 400 block of E Gateway Blvd. He got out smelling of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, according to an arrest report.

He said he was driving home and got lost, so he decided to ask the police officers for directions, the report states. Officers reportedly found beer cans in his car and his blood-alcohol level tested .186 and .198.

Hernandez Sanchez, 45, is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and without a driver's license. 

“While we're happy to provide directions, the only place you're going if you drink and drive is the Palm Beach County Jail,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a Facebook post.

Hernandez Sanchez was later released from jail on his own recognizance. 

