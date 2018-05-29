Okeechobee city council member arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Okeechobee city council member arrested

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:46:28 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:36:24 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:00:19 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>
    •   

A council member for the city of Okeechobee is facing criminal charges for hurting a woman preventing her from calling 911, according to an Okeechobee Police report.

Deputies with the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael “Mike” O’Connor on May 24 on a warrant from police for threatening a victim or witness and battery. The Okeechobee city attorney is advising the governor to suspend O'Connor because it is a felony arrest.

Surveillance video from O’Connor’s gun store allegedly captured O’Connor pushing and grabbing the woman during an argument inside the store. The woman called 911 but O’Connor shoved her into a cabinet and ripped the phone from her hand, the report states.

Dispatchers say they heard the woman screaming for help and O’Connor yelling at her. State records show O'Connor is the owner of Mike's Okeechobee Guns.

O’Connor asked deputies while he was being taken to the jail if his arrest stems from the video investigators obtained, the report states.

“I guess I shouldn’t have given it to her then,” O’Connor reportedly told a detective. Details of the investigation and contents of the video have not been released yet.

"It appears the incident complained of is a domestic matter, unrelated to Councilman O'Connor's office and duties with the city of Okeechobee," Okeechobee City Administrator Marcos Montes De Oca said in a letter addressed to Governor Rick Scott. He said the city is not advocating a position, but the city attorney advises Scott suspend O'Connor.

O’Connor has served on the Okeechobee City Council since 2009, and also served from 1993-1997, according to the Okeechobee News. His term is set to end in November 2020, according to the city.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.