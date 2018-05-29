'Manhattanhenge' expected to draw crowds in NYC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to a natural phenomenon, it's not all about the plays and celebrity sightings in New York City. When the sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid before setting, the city gets bathed in radiance.

This astronomical event, known as Manhattanhenge, returns on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m. EDT. The day attracts a lot of visitors.

The term "Manhattanhenge" was popularized by noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

It's the city's version of Stonehenge, where the sun aligns with prehistoric stones.

Nature also has booked an encore presentation for 8:12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Tyson recommends going as far east as possible while still being able to see New Jersey.

Although New York City's event draws crowds, other cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and Montreal have hosted similar sunset alignments with street grids.

