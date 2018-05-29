Deputies rescued 6 elderly residents from fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies rescued 6 elderly residents from fire

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 03:06:14 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:00:19 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>
    •   

Six elderly people were rescued from an apartment fire by Indian River County Sheriff's Deputies early Saturday.

Fifteen people were displaced after the fire heavily damaged apartments at Vista Royale in southern Indian River County. 

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at Spring Lake, south of Fourth Street.

According to Indian River County Fire Rescue, all residents evacuated and no one was injured. 

Deputies Cameron White, Romeo Santana, and Sergeant Jeremy Shepherd arrived on scene and entered the apartment building, which was fully engulfed, and rescued the elderly residents. Some of the residents were carried out by the deputies.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Deputy White was first on scene and had to be evaluated by Indian River County Fire Rescue for smoke inhalation.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "Had Deputy White, Deputy Santana, and Sergeant Shepherd not arrived on scene as fast as they did, we would have had casualties in that fire. As Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Deputy White and Sergeant Shepherd were clearing the last of the apartments, which were already filled with smoke and pieces of roof were falling on their heads. The deputies did not hesitate to enter the apartment and put their lives in danger to rescue the elderly residents." 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.