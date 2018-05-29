Deputies rescued 6 elderly residents from fire

Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 03:06:14 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:55:03 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
Friday, May 25 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:24:21 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Six elderly people were rescued from an apartment fire by Indian River County Sheriff's Deputies early Saturday.
Fifteen people were displaced after the fire heavily damaged apartments at Vista Royale in southern Indian River County.
The fire happened around 2 a.m. at Spring Lake, south of Fourth Street.
According to Indian River County Fire Rescue, all residents evacuated and no one was injured.
Deputies Cameron White, Romeo Santana, and Sergeant Jeremy Shepherd arrived on scene and entered the apartment building, which was fully engulfed, and rescued the elderly residents. Some of the residents were carried out by the deputies.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Deputy White was first on scene and had to be evaluated by Indian River County Fire Rescue for smoke inhalation.
Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "Had Deputy White, Deputy Santana, and Sergeant Shepherd not arrived on scene as fast as they did, we would have had casualties in that fire. As Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Deputy White and Sergeant Shepherd were clearing the last of the apartments, which were already filled with smoke and pieces of roof were falling on their heads. The deputies did not hesitate to enter the apartment and put their lives in danger to rescue the elderly residents."