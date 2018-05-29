Starbucks stores close for training - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Starbucks stores close for training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The Okeechobee Blvd. and I-95 Starbucks is always a busy one.

That was no different Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

"Are they closing the store?" asked one customer.

At 2 p-m all the Starbucks in our area, like many around the nation, closed their doors.

Employees took part in racial sensitivity training. The event stems from the outrage of the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks while waiting on a friend.

Immediately following the incident, some customers, like Ann Marie Sorrell, stopped going to the coffee giant.

Sorrell still refuses to go to Starbucks.

She hopes this isn't the last training.

"I think this is just a start and hopefully this won't be a one-day thing and hopefully it's not just a PR move for Starbucks, but some actual change that will create a model for other companies," said Sorrell.

All stores will open at their normal times Wednesday.

