Starbucks stores close for training

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The Okeechobee Blvd. and I-95 Starbucks is always a busy one.

That was no different Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

"Are they closing the store?" asked one customer.

At 2 p-m all the Starbucks in our area, like many around the nation, closed their doors.

Employees took part in racial sensitivity training. The event stems from the outrage of the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks while waiting on a friend.

Immediately following the incident, some customers, like Ann Marie Sorrell, stopped going to the coffee giant.

Sorrell still refuses to go to Starbucks.

She hopes this isn't the last training.

"I think this is just a start and hopefully this won't be a one-day thing and hopefully it's not just a PR move for Starbucks, but some actual change that will create a model for other companies," said Sorrell.

All stores will open at their normal times Wednesday.