Man arrested for killing his sister's dog - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested for killing his sister's dog

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie man was arrested on Friday for killing his sister's dog.

22-year-old Don Ulwazi Spencer is charged with animal cruelty causing death.

Police were called to the 5300 block of NW Aloha Street on May 25, 2018 at about 9 p.m. for a welfare check on Don Spencer.

Once on scene, officers were unable to locate him.

Further investigation revealed blood on the floor of the home's garage.

Officers also noticed that part of the ceiling in the garage was falling down.

Officers opened and entered the attic of the home and located Spencer hiding under a box.

Police learned that Spencer had killed his sister's dog by stabbing it with a pair of scissors. Officers located the deceased animal in a black plastic bag inside a garbage can. Officers determined that the blood on the garage floor was from the deceased dog.

While speaking with Spencer, officers learned that he also planned on burning down the house with himself inside of it. Police located several items that appeared to be incendiary devices in his bedroom.

The St. Lucie County Fire Department and the St. Lucie County Bomb Squad were called to the home to remove the devices.

Spencer was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail.

