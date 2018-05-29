Bullets strike bedroom, truck in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bullets strike bedroom, truck in Port St. Lucie

A woman living in a Port St. Lucie apartment escaped injury Sunday night when someone fired a gun several times at the complex where she lives.

Police said the gunfire happened at the Grove Apartments on SE Lennard Road just before 9 p.m.

Police talked to a witness who said he saw a man shooting a gun several times at a truck in the parking lot.

As police investigated they spoke to a woman who said she was on her bed when a bullet was fired into her bedroom but she was not hit.

They also spoke to the owner of the truck who said he heard the gunshots while he was sitting in his apartment.

Officers said they found a bullet hole in the driver's side window.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273 TIPS.

