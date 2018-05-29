Deadly hit-and-run driver guilty

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of class.

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif.

A Jupiter man was found guilty of hitting a man with his vehicle in a deadly crash that dismembered the victim’s body.

A Palm Beach County jury found James Walker guilty of vehicular manslaughter Tuesday afternoon in the death of 27-year-old Wesley Wagner while Walker drove a rental vehicle. Wagner was crossing the 6500 block of Military Trail near Rapids Water Park in Oct. 2016 when he was hit and killed.

“He didn’t stop, he didn’t brake, he just kept on going,” Assistant State Attorney Danielle Sherriff said. Police records show Walker was driving 84 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

Walker’s defense attorney, John Clearly, said Walker was speeding at the time of the crash but didn’t intentionally hit Wagner. “This accident obviously happened fast, it was shocking,” said Cleary.

Detectives said they spoke with Walker following the crash, but could not find him after obtaining a search warrant for his DNA. Law enforcement caught Walker two weeks after the crash at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after leaving a flight from the Bahamas.

Wagner’s grandmother, Mary Wagner, said in court she helped take care of him and looked after him as her own son.

Police say Wagner crossed the street illegally. Witnesses testified they slowed down when they say Wagner crossing, but saw another car speeding that hit Wagner, causing his body to “explode.”

A medical examiner with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office said his body was mutilated and dismembered from the collision. She ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The examiner said she believes he had alcohol and drugs in his system, but it was impossible to get an accurate number because his injuries were so extensive.

Walker faces up to 45 years in prison.