WPB vulnerable place for cyber attack

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

“Not surprising Florida in general and not surprising even in South Florida, but to be that high on the list is always just another reminder that we need to pay more attention,” says Alan Crowetz, Channel 5’s internet security expert.

Las Vegas is the most vulnerable. West Palm Beach is in the top 10 with Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. West Palm Beach is eight.

“Retiring, old elderly population that hasn’t had the benefit of being around the internet their entire lives.

We have a lot of money in the area and the bad guys can sniff out money and we have a transient population,” he says.

Passwords are the number one thing you should protect, Alan says.

Use a different and unique password for every log in you have. To show us why, Alan is typing his email address into the website HaveIBeenPwned.com.

It tells if your email has been apart of a data breach. He’s been apart of five, including Linked-In.

“So, who cares if they have my Linked-In password? But if it’s the same password I use for my company email, which can then be used to get into a lot of things,” he said.

Alan says change passwords often, especially for important stuff like banking.

There’s another warning out this week from the FBI asking for everyone with an internet router this week to restart it-unplug it and plug it back in 10 seconds later-to protect yourself against Russian malware.

For help in password protection, click here

