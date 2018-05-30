Rep. Brian Mast collecting info on glioblastoma

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is reaching out to Fort Pierce residents, looking for their help to get to the bottom of whether or not something is causing some people who live there to become sick with a deadly form of brain cancer, called glioblastoma.

Mast’s team said it sent emails or mailed letters to nearly everyone who lives in the 34982 zip code. That is one area in the county where people who have experienced the disease are concerned about the close proximity of the cases. At least a dozen are within a few miles of each other, some are also on the same street.

The letter read as follows:

Dear neighbor, you may have seen news reports recently on WPTV about an unusually high prevalence of glioblastoma diagnoses in and around the 34982 zip code. This anomaly deserves an explanation which is why I immediately contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I believe more must be done to help these families and keep our community healthy, and thankfully, the CDC has expressed a willingness to me to be helpful. So, I’m reaching out to you now in hopes of obtaining any more information to provide the CDC. If you have any information to share, you can do so here: WWW.MAST.HOUSE.GOV/EMAIL

WPTV’s investigation found more than 50 diagnoses of glioblastoma in about the last five years, county-wide. The health department said that number is expected for the area. However, some families battling the disease want health officials to take a closer look at smaller areas in the county where they fear something is causing the cancer.

On average, 1 in 30,000 people are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year in the United States. The disease, on average, affects people 60-years-old and older. Multiple patients in St. Lucie County are younger, including their 30s.

Fort Pierce resident Rolando got the letter from Mast this week.

“It’s kind of scary,” he said. “I try not to think about it. I’d be scared, freaked out all my life,” Castro said.

Once he learned about the local glioblastoma concerns, he agreed he’d like to see some kind of testing in the area.

Resident George Dead also got the letter.

He’s been concerned for weeks now about the local cases.

“How could it be this close to your home?” Dean wondered. He’s glad to see Mast giving their concerns attention.



“I think it takes someone on his level to help us,” Dean said. “I would really like to know what it’s connected to.”



Mast’s office said it has received some responses already from patients, families and neighbors.