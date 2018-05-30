2 Vero Beach men arrested in separate drug busts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Vero Beach men arrested in separate drug busts

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Two Vero Beach men were arrested recently in two separate drug busts conducted by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO).

On May 17, detectives concluded their investigation at 430 12th Road, apartment 106, by executing a search warrant.

IRCSO says the investigation began after anonymous complaints of drug activity occurring from the apartment.

According to a release, detectives seized "336 grams of marijuana, 18 packs of THC wax, 8 packs of THC extract, 9 Oxycodone pills, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, Remington 870 shotgun, and more than $9,000.00 in drug money."

21-year-old Matthew Suriano was arrested and charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of THC extract, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. 

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $40,000.00 bond.

On May 25, detectives concluded a month-long investigation by executing a search warrant at 2461 7th Court NW. 

According to a release, "detectives recovered a .380 caliber handgun, 329 Oxycodone pills, 203 Morphine pills, 9 baggies of heroin, 4 baggies of crack cocaine, and a variety of other illegal pills."

41-year-old Sudiata Stinson, an 18-time convicted felon, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and twelve other felony charges for selling and possessing illegal narcotics. He is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said, "Both of these cases serve to remind drug dealers that we will catch you and we will put you behind bars. Whether it is your first offense or your 19th, we will catch you. Our Special Investigations Unit is working hard to rid our community of these narcotics. We continue to find Oxycodone side by side with other narcotics seized. We will fight to put criminals behind bars and keep our residents safe from their illegal activities. "

