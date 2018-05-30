2 Vero Beach men arrested in separate drug busts

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Two Vero Beach men were arrested recently in two separate drug busts conducted by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO).

On May 17, detectives concluded their investigation at 430 12th Road, apartment 106, by executing a search warrant.

IRCSO says the investigation began after anonymous complaints of drug activity occurring from the apartment.

According to a release, detectives seized "336 grams of marijuana, 18 packs of THC wax, 8 packs of THC extract, 9 Oxycodone pills, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, Remington 870 shotgun, and more than $9,000.00 in drug money."

21-year-old Matthew Suriano was arrested and charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of THC extract, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $40,000.00 bond.

On May 25, detectives concluded a month-long investigation by executing a search warrant at 2461 7th Court NW.

According to a release, "detectives recovered a .380 caliber handgun, 329 Oxycodone pills, 203 Morphine pills, 9 baggies of heroin, 4 baggies of crack cocaine, and a variety of other illegal pills."

41-year-old Sudiata Stinson, an 18-time convicted felon, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and twelve other felony charges for selling and possessing illegal narcotics. He is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said, "Both of these cases serve to remind drug dealers that we will catch you and we will put you behind bars. Whether it is your first offense or your 19th, we will catch you. Our Special Investigations Unit is working hard to rid our community of these narcotics. We continue to find Oxycodone side by side with other narcotics seized. We will fight to put criminals behind bars and keep our residents safe from their illegal activities. "