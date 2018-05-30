Man on motorized cart struck and killed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man on motorized cart struck and killed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- An 80-year-old man utilizing an electronic mobility cart was struck and killed in Delray Beach Tuesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Lloyd Aaron Godlin was riding the cart on the southern sidewalk of Linton Boulevard, east of Sims Road Tuesday at 5:56 p.m.

As the driver of a 2014 Ford F550 was making a right turn to travel east on Linton Boulevard, Godlin drove into the roadway in front of the vehicle.

During the crash, PBSO says the right front of the truck impacted into and traveled over the cart and pedestrian.

Godlin died at the scene.

