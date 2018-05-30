Plea reached in first-of-its kind drug case

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - A plea deal has been reached in what was a first-of-its-kind case in St. Lucie County.

Accused drug dealer Rebecca Miggins was charged with attempted murder after a buyer overdosed in 2017.

The sheriff's office said Miggins sold straight fentanyl to a man who OD'd in a Fort Pierce motel and left without offering any help.

Deputies charged Miggins with attempted homicide during a specific felony, two counts of tampering with or destroying evidence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Miggins has since agreed to a 13-year prison term and will not face the attempted murder charge.

"While we are pleased that this drug dealer who has no regard for another human's life will be removed from our community for 13 years, it saddens me that our legal system has mechanisms in place to allow for the mitigation of the seriousness of her actions," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement.

The sheriff went on to say his agency will continue to fish out drug dealers and send them to prison for as long as possible.

Florida is one of 20 states where it is a crime to provide or help obtain drugs that cause a death.

Miggins could have been sentenced to 81 years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to the sale and delivery of fentanyl and heroin and tampering with evidence.

Fentanyl is so dangerous, that when Miggins was brought in to the jail, it was discovered the seat tested positive for fentanyl and had to be removed from the patrol car.

