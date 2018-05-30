Port St. Lucie man arrested for child porn - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie man arrested for child porn

    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie man is charged with 36 counts relating to child pornography. 

In January 2018, detectives with the Port St. Lucie police department assigned to the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline.

Detectives learned that an IP address connected to 67-year-old Stephen M. Henderson, on the 600 block of SE Harbor View Drive in Port St. Lucie, was used to upload and transmit child pornography.

According to an affidavit, an examination of Henderson's email revealed sexually explicit conversations where he repeatedly spoke of wanting to have sex with underage boys and girls; as well as animals.

Police say Henderson indicated to other parties that he has previously engaged in sexual activity with underage boys and girls.

Henderson was arrested on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 on 18 counts of possession of child pornography and 18 counts of electronically transmitting child pornography.

He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and being held on $135,000 bond.

