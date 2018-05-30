Cops: Former Riviera CRA director shot by wife

Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:55:03 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
Friday, May 25 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:24:21 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
The former Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency director was shot in the head by his wife who told deputies the couple was arguing and the rest was a “blur,” the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested Lawanda Brown for the attempted murder of her husband, Tony Brown, Monday afternoon.
The couple now lives in Fernandina Beach and runs a consulting company, T. Brown Consulting Group. Brown served on the Riviera Beach CRA from 2010-2016.
Deputies arrived at the Brown’s home and found Tony Brown, 58, lying in a pool of blood from a gunshot to the back of his head. Fire Rescue air-lifted Brown to UF-Health Hospital in Jacksonville with critical injuries.
Lawanda Brown said they were working on a project for their consulting company when Brown asked her to search in Google for a project template, a sheriff’s office report states. While searching, she said she could hear in the tone of her husband’s voice that he was unhappy with her. She said remembers him walking out of the office and then her memory is a blur.
Deputies reported finding a .38 caliber revolver in the bedroom of their home.
Lawanda Brown was booked into the Nassau County Jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.