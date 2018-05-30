Cops: Former Riviera CRA director shot by wife - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Former Riviera CRA director shot by wife

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:00:19 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>
    •   

The former Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency director was shot in the head by his wife who told deputies the couple was arguing and the rest was a “blur,” the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Lawanda Brown for the attempted murder of her husband, Tony Brown, Monday afternoon.

The couple now lives in Fernandina Beach and runs a consulting company, T. Brown Consulting Group. Brown served on the Riviera Beach CRA from 2010-2016.

Deputies arrived at the Brown’s home and found Tony Brown, 58, lying in a pool of blood from a gunshot to the back of his head. Fire Rescue air-lifted Brown to UF-Health Hospital in Jacksonville with critical injuries.

Lawanda Brown said they were working on a project for their consulting company when Brown asked her to search in Google for a project template, a sheriff’s office report states. While searching, she said she could hear in the tone of her husband’s voice that he was unhappy with her. She said remembers him walking out of the office and then her memory is a blur.

Deputies reported finding a .38 caliber revolver in the bedroom of their home. 

Lawanda Brown was booked into the Nassau County Jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.