Man accused of peeking into window, charged

Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:55:03 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
Friday, May 25 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:24:21 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
A Lantana man is under arrest after a woman claims she saw him peeking into her window after she undressed to take a shower, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The alleged victim said she had just arrived home from her gym and was about to bathe when she saw a man looking into her room.
She said she turned off the lights, crawled under her bed and called the police.
An officer who arrived on scene said he heard noise coming from the backyard and saw a man near the woman's window.
The officer said the man claimed he lived at the residence and also noted that the man's pants fell down and his belt was not properly tightened.
Police said the man, who was identified as 46-year-old Drive Lafortune, said two men were in his driveway and when he approached them they ran into the backyard and jumped a fence.
He said that's when police arrived. However, police said Lafortune kept changing his stories and the alleged victim said she only saw one person in the yard.