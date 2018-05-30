Man accused of peeking into window, charged - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of peeking into window, charged

    •   

A Lantana man is under arrest after a woman claims she saw him peeking into her window after she undressed to take a shower, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim said she had just arrived home from her gym and was about to bathe when she saw a man looking into her room.

She said she turned off the lights, crawled under her bed and called the police.

An officer who arrived on scene said he heard noise coming from the backyard and saw a man near the woman's window.

The officer said the man claimed he lived at the residence and also noted that the man's pants fell down and his belt was not properly tightened.

Police said the man, who was identified as 46-year-old Drive Lafortune, said two men were in his driveway and when he approached them they ran into the backyard and jumped a fence.

He said that's when police arrived. However, police said Lafortune kept changing his stories and the alleged victim said she only saw one person in the yard.

Police charged Lafortune with voyeurism.

 

 

 

