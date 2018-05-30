19-Year-old jailed after posting school threat

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

A suburban Delray Beach man is in custody after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he posted on his Snapchat account, "On my way.School shooter."

The suspect, David Puy, 19, is a former Spanish River High School student, which prompted a robo call Wednesday morning from Principal William Latson.

Latson said in the call that Puy's threat did not name any school in Palm Beach County or elsewhere.

PBSO said a current student saw the post, alerted a teacher, who then contacted the Palm Beach County School Board Police.

Puy was located at this parents’ home.

During an interview, PBSO said he admitted that he posted a "live feed" video with the caption mentioned. He denied any intent to commit a violent act and claimed he "wasn't thinking" when he made the post.

Puy was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 5:43 p.m.

He last attended Spanish River High School in 2017, according to Latson.

Puy faces a charge of intimidate with a threat to kill or injure. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Below is the full robocall sent by Latson: Good morning, Spanish River parents. This is Principal Latson with an important message for you. Yesterday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Spanish River High student who last attended in 2017, after he posted a threat to schools on social media. His threat did not name any school in Palm Beach County or elsewhere. The former student was arrested under a recently expanded state law that now makes it a second-degree felony to post shooting or terrorism threats on social media platforms. I want to stress that there was no threat made to Spanish River, or any other school. However, since this story is likely to draw media attention, I wanted to make you aware of it in case the school’s name is mentioned. We continue to our commitment to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students, and look forward to safely closing out the final few days of the 2018 school year. We are looking to keep a calm and supportive environment to support our students as they take their final exams. I thank you for your support and wish you an enjoyable summer with your family. Have a great day.

