'Young at heart' volunteer honored - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Young at heart' volunteer honored

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:00:19 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>
    •   

Do you know someone who just with a quick look or a kind word can immediately change your day?

Nat Price fits that description.   

He started volunteering at the 211 HelpLIne 15 years ago. He was only 88 at the time.

Price is part of the Sunshine Program and on Saturdays calls the elderly who are homebound. "I say hello, I don't know if I comfort them or not," he says modestly.

"So far no one has hung up," he adds.

Some of the people he calls are lonely or have medical issues. "You try to be friendly to everyone," Price says.

He has been a fixture in Delray Beach since 1995.

The 211 HelpLine held a special tribute for Price Wednesday.

Not only does he volunteer at 211, he also joins the citizen patrol watch for Delray Beach police a couple days a week. "My nature is not to sit quietly in a room all by myself.  You know what I mean?"

People he volunteers with say Price has a way of raising everyone's spirits -- just by being there.

Price says he seldom thinks of the fact that he's 103 so don't bother asking him his secret to a long life. "There's no secret... there's luck," says a laughing Price.

He has two daughters, four grandkids, and seven great-grandkids and visits his family during the summer.

As for those who may not be so fortunate to have a family, Price and other volunteers at the 211 center can be a resource or an ear to listen to your sorrows.

There is always someone available on the free hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.