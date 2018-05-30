'Young at heart' volunteer honored

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

Do you know someone who just with a quick look or a kind word can immediately change your day?

Nat Price fits that description.

He started volunteering at the 211 HelpLIne 15 years ago. He was only 88 at the time.

Price is part of the Sunshine Program and on Saturdays calls the elderly who are homebound. "I say hello, I don't know if I comfort them or not," he says modestly.

"So far no one has hung up," he adds.

Some of the people he calls are lonely or have medical issues. "You try to be friendly to everyone," Price says.

He has been a fixture in Delray Beach since 1995.

The 211 HelpLine held a special tribute for Price Wednesday.

Not only does he volunteer at 211, he also joins the citizen patrol watch for Delray Beach police a couple days a week. "My nature is not to sit quietly in a room all by myself. You know what I mean?"

People he volunteers with say Price has a way of raising everyone's spirits -- just by being there.

Price says he seldom thinks of the fact that he's 103 so don't bother asking him his secret to a long life. "There's no secret... there's luck," says a laughing Price.

He has two daughters, four grandkids, and seven great-grandkids and visits his family during the summer.

As for those who may not be so fortunate to have a family, Price and other volunteers at the 211 center can be a resource or an ear to listen to your sorrows.

There is always someone available on the free hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.