School district offers summer meals for kids

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- The cafeteria at Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce is busy, but not for long. This is the last week of school.

For thousands of students in the Saint Lucie County, school is the only place they know they're going to eat a full meal -- thanks to the district's meal program.

Deborah Weust is the Director of Child Nutrition Services: "We do about for the whole year we do about 4.3 million meals."

The Saint Lucie County School District says it doesn't want kids to go hungry, so the program will continue through the summer.

"The great thing about the summer program is that we offer breakfast and lunch at about 18 sites this summer," according to Weust.

And this summer she says there's something new.

"We have a mobile bus which we call the bright bite bus. We took a regular school bus and we gutted it all out and added chairs and tables so that students can get a meal," Weust said.

Jennifer Muzzin is the Farm To School Specialist. She says it's about keeping kids well fed and eating healthy, even when there is no school in session. "We work very hard to secure Florida produce and we offer it throughout the Florida growing season and we try to identify and serve our students Florida grown products."

The summer meals begin June 4th until August 3rd.

Other school districts will also offer summer meals:

Palm Beach County School District

Martin County School District

School District of Indian River County

 
 

