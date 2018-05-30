School district offers summer meals for kids

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- The cafeteria at Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce is busy, but not for long. This is the last week of school.

For thousands of students in the Saint Lucie County, school is the only place they know they're going to eat a full meal -- thanks to the district's meal program.

Deborah Weust is the Director of Child Nutrition Services: "We do about for the whole year we do about 4.3 million meals."

The Saint Lucie County School District says it doesn't want kids to go hungry, so the program will continue through the summer.

"The great thing about the summer program is that we offer breakfast and lunch at about 18 sites this summer," according to Weust.

And this summer she says there's something new.

"We have a mobile bus which we call the bright bite bus. We took a regular school bus and we gutted it all out and added chairs and tables so that students can get a meal," Weust said.

Jennifer Muzzin is the Farm To School Specialist. She says it's about keeping kids well fed and eating healthy, even when there is no school in session. "We work very hard to secure Florida produce and we offer it throughout the Florida growing season and we try to identify and serve our students Florida grown products."

The summer meals begin June 4th until August 3rd.