Local brewery removes plastic from six packs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local brewery removes plastic from six packs

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:00:19 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>
    •   

A South Florida brewery is now manufacturing and selling its craft beer using eco-six pack rings to reduce the amount of plastic that is ending up in the ocean. 

The edible six-pack rings can be ingested by sea turtles and other marine life without killing them. The rings are made of wheat and barley, and the makers of the rings designed them to replace the harmful plastic ones sea turtles get tangled with and eat in the ocean. 

The sea turtle hospital at Loggerhead Marine Life Center has seen it all; sea turtles with amputated flippers, tangled turtles, and sick hatchlings, all injured or poisoned by plastic. 

"One-hundred percent of our post-hatchling patients that enter the hospital here at Loggerhead have plastic in their stomach," said Katie O'Hara, Conservation Coordinator at Loggerhead Marine Life Center.

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach is now fully manufacturing and selling its craft beer with edible six-pack rings; if ingested by marine life, it won't kill them. 

"I love the idea and the concept," said Thomas Canna.  

Canna loves his craft beer and the ocean. Coincidentally, he's studying environmental science at Palm Beach State College. 

"I'd be more inclined to buy a six-pack here than a local store with plastic mainly just for the concept. I'd feel better about it. I won't be deterred by the extra two dollars or dollar if that's what it is," said Canna. 

Loggerhead Marine Life Center says 70 percent of the debris they clean up every month from the beach is made of plastic. They hope the trend to reduce production catches on. 

"It's such a good step in the right direction," added O'Hara. 

The sea turtle hospital is working on a program to partner with local restaurants to get them to reduce their use of plastics. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.