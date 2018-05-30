Local brewery removes plastic from six packs

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

A South Florida brewery is now manufacturing and selling its craft beer using eco-six pack rings to reduce the amount of plastic that is ending up in the ocean.

The edible six-pack rings can be ingested by sea turtles and other marine life without killing them. The rings are made of wheat and barley, and the makers of the rings designed them to replace the harmful plastic ones sea turtles get tangled with and eat in the ocean.

The sea turtle hospital at Loggerhead Marine Life Center has seen it all; sea turtles with amputated flippers, tangled turtles, and sick hatchlings, all injured or poisoned by plastic.

"One-hundred percent of our post-hatchling patients that enter the hospital here at Loggerhead have plastic in their stomach," said Katie O'Hara, Conservation Coordinator at Loggerhead Marine Life Center.

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach is now fully manufacturing and selling its craft beer with edible six-pack rings; if ingested by marine life, it won't kill them.

"I love the idea and the concept," said Thomas Canna.

Canna loves his craft beer and the ocean. Coincidentally, he's studying environmental science at Palm Beach State College.

"I'd be more inclined to buy a six-pack here than a local store with plastic mainly just for the concept. I'd feel better about it. I won't be deterred by the extra two dollars or dollar if that's what it is," said Canna.

Loggerhead Marine Life Center says 70 percent of the debris they clean up every month from the beach is made of plastic. They hope the trend to reduce production catches on.

"It's such a good step in the right direction," added O'Hara.

The sea turtle hospital is working on a program to partner with local restaurants to get them to reduce their use of plastics.