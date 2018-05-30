Rescuers prevent apartment fire tragedy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rescuers prevent apartment fire tragedy

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:00:19 GMT

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers 

    More >>
    •   

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Michael Krolman got of the shower and thought he heard someone screaming. He stepped out of his first floor apartment in Vista Royale in Vero Beach, and sensed there was trouble immediately.

“There was smoke everywhere and I could see fire coming out of the apartment upstairs," said Krolman on Wednesday.

The woman who lived where the fire originated had gotten out of her apartment, but was sitting in the stairwell.

“So I grabbed her and got her down and out of the smoke and away," said Krolman, who then ran to other apartments to alert people to the danger.

Even before firefighters arrived, deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office were on scene also helping residents evacuate.

“Crazy. A rush like no other. After the fire was done you still fill that adrenaline. After that you crash pretty hard," said Deputy Romeo Santana.

Deputy Santana, Deputy Cameron White, and Sergeant Jeremy Shepherd, carried out six residents from the blazing building.

“If it weren’t for the quick actions of these two deputies, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a fatality in the fire," said Sgt. Shepherd.

Deputy White had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, which he said felt like getting blasted by pepper spray.

“One guy had a wheelchair so we had to wheel him through the pillar of smoke," said Deputy White.

The cause is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

While law enforcement often puts themselves in dangerous situations to protect others, Michael Krolman brushes off suggestions that he’s a hero. Despite losing almost everything, he manages to stay upbeat.

“It’s the first fire I’ve ever had. I don’t want another one," he chuckled.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.