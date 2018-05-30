Rescuers prevent apartment fire tragedy

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

We get free tacos when a road team wins an NBA Finals game

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Michael Krolman got of the shower and thought he heard someone screaming. He stepped out of his first floor apartment in Vista Royale in Vero Beach, and sensed there was trouble immediately.

“There was smoke everywhere and I could see fire coming out of the apartment upstairs," said Krolman on Wednesday.

The woman who lived where the fire originated had gotten out of her apartment, but was sitting in the stairwell.

“So I grabbed her and got her down and out of the smoke and away," said Krolman, who then ran to other apartments to alert people to the danger.

Even before firefighters arrived, deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office were on scene also helping residents evacuate.

“Crazy. A rush like no other. After the fire was done you still fill that adrenaline. After that you crash pretty hard," said Deputy Romeo Santana.

Deputy Santana, Deputy Cameron White, and Sergeant Jeremy Shepherd, carried out six residents from the blazing building.

“If it weren’t for the quick actions of these two deputies, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a fatality in the fire," said Sgt. Shepherd.

Deputy White had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, which he said felt like getting blasted by pepper spray.

“One guy had a wheelchair so we had to wheel him through the pillar of smoke," said Deputy White.

The cause is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

While law enforcement often puts themselves in dangerous situations to protect others, Michael Krolman brushes off suggestions that he’s a hero. Despite losing almost everything, he manages to stay upbeat.

“It’s the first fire I’ve ever had. I don’t want another one," he chuckled.