New monitor keeping track of toxic algae

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

When we get rain like we have had the last couple of weeks, people on the Treasure Coast begin to worry.

Will the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers start discharging water from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary?

Ed Stout at South River Outfitters in Martin County says it's a concern.

"Big concern because like any business I have to plan months ahead," said Stout.

"Issue with having a lot of rain is it means we get a lot of runoff in Lake Okeechobee," said Jim Sullivan at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.

He unveiled the SeaPRISM Wednesday.

"We can tell how much algae is in it," said Malcolm McFarland.

Basically, the device will take hourly readings of the water in Lake Okeechobee and send via cell signal to NASA, which will publish data online.

"Useful tool for our monitoring and what controls algal blooms," said Sullivan. "We can go on the website and look at data and say, 'Yeah, there's a lot of algae, so be prepared.'"

Scientists hope they will learn from the device and find a solution to these blooms.