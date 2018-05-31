Rescuers prevent apartment fire tragedy in Vero

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

A man in Indian River County is credited with helping his neighbors escape a weekend apartment fire.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, resident Michael Krolman got of the shower and thought he heard someone screaming.

He stepped out of his first floor apartment in Vista Royale in Vero Beach and sensed there was trouble immediately.

“There was smoke everywhere, and I could see fire coming out of the apartment upstairs," said Krolman on Wednesday.

The woman who lived where the fire originated had gotten out of her apartment but was sitting in the stairwell.

“So, I grabbed her and got her down and out of the smoke and away," said Krolman, who then ran to other apartments to alert people to the danger.

Even before firefighters arrived, deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office were on scene also helping residents evacuate.

“Crazy. A rush like no other. After the fire was done you still fill that adrenaline. After that you crash pretty hard," said Deputy Romeo Santana.

Santana, Deputy Cameron White and Sgt. Jeremy Shepherd all carried out six residents from the blazing building.

“If it weren’t for the quick actions of these two deputies, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a fatality in the fire," said Shepherd.

Deputy White had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, which he said felt like getting blasted by pepper spray.

“One guy had a wheelchair so we had to wheel him through the pillar of smoke," said White.

The cause is still under investigation by the state fire marshal.

While law enforcement often puts themselves in dangerous situations to protect others, Michael Krolman brushes off suggestions that he’s a hero. Despite losing almost everything, he manages to stay upbeat.

“It’s the first fire I’ve ever had. I don’t want another one," he chuckled.