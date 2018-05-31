Dirty Dining: Roaches found at Delray restaurant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Roaches found at Delray restaurant

Roach activity temporarily shut down two restaurants last week, one in Palm Beach County and one in St. Lucie County restaurant.

State inspectors found 15 live roaches inside Donnie's Place in Delray Beach. They were found in the dish area, floor and wall.

State inspectors also say they found 10 live small flying insects in the Donnie Place hand wash sink.

Roaches close Port St. Lucie restaurant

Ninja Thai Asian Fusion in Port St. Lucie was also temporarily closed down for roach activity.

Ten live roaches were found on the kitchen floor, crawling on the prep table and the wall.

About 43 rodent droppings were found in the Port St. Lucie restaurant as well.

Also, inspectors shut down ice cream shop Nitro Puffs in Vero Beach because they did not have a license.

