Dirty Dining: Roaches found at Delray restaurant

Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:05 GMT
Thursday, May 31 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-31 14:21:31 GMT
In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:25:32 GMT
(Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS)
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?
Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:56:12 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:20:53 GMT
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Roach activity temporarily shut down two restaurants last week, one in Palm Beach County and one in St. Lucie County restaurant.