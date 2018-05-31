Driver crashes vehicle into St. Lucie River - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver crashes vehicle into St. Lucie River

A driver in Palm City is safe after accidentally hitting a boat ramp this week, sending their vehicle floating down the St. Lucie River.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver hit the ramp Tuesday at Charlie Leighton Park, sending it into the water.

The driver made it out safely before the vehicle began floating with the current.

Deputies helped remove the soggy car from the water.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured, but an unlucky driver is probably in the market for a new ride.

