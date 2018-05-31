Cops: Teen jailed after joke about explosives

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

A Palm Beach County 18-year-old has been arrested after sending a Snapchat message about explosives, according to the sheriff's office.

The posting, according to a probable cause affidavit, showed the parking lot of Olympic Heights High School with the message: "I've strapped c4 to every car in the student parking lot if you try to leave early it will detonate."

C-4 is a plastic explosive.

A name was in the upper left hand of the photo and investigators said they traced it to Jose D. Calderon of suburban Delray Beach.

He had been suspended from school so investigators went to his home and spoke with Calderon and his mother.

They said that she believed, after speaking to her son, that he thought it was funny. "Yeah, I thought it was a joke and funny," the investigator quoted the teen as saying.

According to the affidavit, Calderon said: "I didn't think it was a big deal."

He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and faces a charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury.