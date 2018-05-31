Students ill after eating drug-laced chocolate - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students ill after eating drug-laced chocolate

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Two Boynton Beach High School students are recovering after eating chocolate tainted with liquid marijuana. 

The Boynton Beach Fire Department says it took two teenage girls to the hospital around noon. They were in stable condition.

The school's principal later sent this message to parents:

Good afternoon, Boynton Beach High School parents.  This is Principal Sims calling with an important message.

Earlier today, two of our students ate a chocolate bar that had been injected with liquid marijuana. As a result, both of the students became ill and were transported for medical attention.

Parents, please take a moment and speak with your child about the dangers associated with drug and alcohol use. We want our Tiger family to have a safe, restful and relaxing summer, and it is my hope that students will make good decisions even while they're away from campus.

Please do not hesitate to contact our school with any questions.  

Thank you for your continued support of Boynton Beach Community High School. 
 
 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.