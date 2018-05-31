Teens use filmmaking to fight teen suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teens use filmmaking to fight teen suicide

A teenage girl torn between her thoughts of suicide and the time she spends with friends is the subject of a public service announcement inspired by 17-year-old Haiden Hill.

"Doing this I run into a lot of people who have very similar issues and over the past three years I think it has become very apparent to me how relevant this issue really is," Hill said.

Sophomore Vincent Amadeus titled his PSA about teenage suicide Fallen.

"Obviously this is a subject that needs to be touched on by teens themselves," he said.

The students want struggling teenagers to know there is always help available. They can contact 2-1-1 and a crisis counselor will answer and be ready to listen.

Sharon L'Herrou is president of 211HelpLine:  "Kids are suffering and they need help and they don't realize help is just a phone call away. Easy as dialing 2-1-1 or texting 898-2-1-1."

These students who created the public service announcements felt they had to do something to help people their own age.

"We were drawn to this organization and the ability to power youth to help youth and maybe save a life," said James Garvin with Leadership Palm Beach County.

Powerful messages from some thoughtful kids.

