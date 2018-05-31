Teens use filmmaking to fight teen suicide

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

A teenage girl torn between her thoughts of suicide and the time she spends with friends is the subject of a public service announcement inspired by 17-year-old Haiden Hill.

"Doing this I run into a lot of people who have very similar issues and over the past three years I think it has become very apparent to me how relevant this issue really is," Hill said.

Sophomore Vincent Amadeus titled his PSA about teenage suicide Fallen.

"Obviously this is a subject that needs to be touched on by teens themselves," he said.

The students want struggling teenagers to know there is always help available. They can contact 2-1-1 and a crisis counselor will answer and be ready to listen.

Sharon L'Herrou is president of 211HelpLine: "Kids are suffering and they need help and they don't realize help is just a phone call away. Easy as dialing 2-1-1 or texting 898-2-1-1."

These students who created the public service announcements felt they had to do something to help people their own age.

"We were drawn to this organization and the ability to power youth to help youth and maybe save a life," said James Garvin with Leadership Palm Beach County.

Powerful messages from some thoughtful kids.

VIEW THE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS BELOW: