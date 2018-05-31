Man hospitalized after shooting in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man hospitalized after shooting in Lake Worth

A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Lake Worth Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 8th Ave. South and F Street. 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the male to the hospital. 

Investigators arrived on scene to investigate further. 

Officials say the motive is believed to be robbery. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

