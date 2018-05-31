Wellington makes changes to post-storm cleanup - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington makes changes to post-storm cleanup

Wellington has made some changes to hopefully make it faster and cheaper to pick up debris after a storm. 

About half of the village lives in a gated community, and FEMA requires approval from each HOA to go in and pick up the debris. They’ve gotten pre-approval from all but one, the Equestrian Club, to enter should there be a need. After Irma, the approval process slowed down the clean up progress.

They’ve also approved a switch from paper to electronic tracking for the debris trucks. 

“That’ll give us much better reporting and more accuracy. We’ll know what we’ve done everyday instead of having to wait days and sometimes weeks,” said village manager Paul Schofield. 

Electronic monitoring will free up about 25-30 village staffers, and allow for more up to date information online. 

“If it makes the process quicker. After the storm, that’s the worst thing when. You’ve got all the debris. It makes everything hard so that’s great,” said Debbie Marshall, a homeowner in Wellington. 
 

