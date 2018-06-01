Fight mosquitoes at your home for just $50

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

Mosquito control experts say mosquitoes hatch 10 to 14 days after they start breeding, and with all the heavy rain we've had in the last two weeks, that's right about now.

"This is definitely the time we have to do it," said Paul Sugrue with Nozzle Nolen Pest Control.

A break from the thunderstorms means mosquito control companies are getting to work and they're trying to control the population of Aedes aegypti, the mosquitoes that carry Zika and yellow fever.

"They're the ones we really have in our yards, in containers," said Sugrue.

Sugrue said crews are working with customers to determine what mosquitoes are causing a nuisance in their yards and what's the best way to get rid of them.

"If you can control them on you and your neighbor's property, you can get a lot of results," said Sugrue.

Spraying a mixture that knocks out adults and larvae is the key. Right now counties are spraying for mosquitoes, but Sugrue believes you won't see results at your home from it.

"All it's really meant to do is knock down the adults that are flying right at that time, what we really target is what we call the daytime resting areas," added Sugrue.

Those daytime resting areas can be hard to get to if you have a lot of trees and plants in your yard, but if you're on a budget and have a pretty sparse yard, you can get rid of mosquitoes yourself.

For $50, we found products that can make your yard space more comfortable and get rid of pesky mosquitoes when you are outdoors.

First, buy a spray that kills mosquitoes, but is not harmful to plants or pets. You can spray it around any potential breeding areas, even on your deck or patio. There are more expensive foggers for sale that cost upwards of $40 that can be used instead of hiring a professional service, but we found an easy to use spray to get rid of mosquitoes and other pests in your patio for $12.97.

Second, use a dual-purpose bulb outside of your house that has LED light, but can also zap mosquitoes. We found one for $14.97.

Third, find out what plans you like repel mosquitoes and strategically place them where you like to hang out in your yard. We found a citronella plant for $7.97.

Fourth, citronella candles can also repel mosquitoes around you and add lighting to your evening outdoors.

And lastly, tiki torches with citronella, which some people use to decorate their yards and create a tropical space, can help deter mosquitoes too. At $2.50 each, buy four and the entire five easy steps cost you $50.77.

A big key to taking those do it yourself steps is to drain all standing water around your home. If you can afford professional mosquito control treatment, experts say they can last 30 to 60 days.