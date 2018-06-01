Body found in Royal Palm Beach pond - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found in Royal Palm Beach pond

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a pond in Royal Palm Beach Thursday evening. 

The body was found in the 100 block of Sparrow Dr. 

Officials said a white man was found floating in the neighborhood pond. His clothes and shoes were found on the bank. 

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death. 

Detectives are on scene investigating further. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

