Heavy delays on Turnpike after 3-vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Heavy delays on Turnpike after 3-vehicle crash

There continues to be heavy delays on the northbound Turnpike between Lake Worth Road and Southern Boulevard after a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m.  One lane is open at 8:30 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 9 a.m. and spotted a semi on its side.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said there was one injured person transported to the hospital.

