Suspect gives up to SWAT team in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Police say officers have resolved an incident in the 2100 block of SW Trenton Lane.

Police say officers and a SWAT team were responding to a domestic violence investigation with a possible barricaded person.

Police said that person has surrendered.

Several roads which had been closed near the scene have now been reopened.

Few other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

