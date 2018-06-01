Brightline train hits, kills man in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline train hits, kills man in Boynton

Boynton Beach police said a man was fatally struck by a Brightline train Friday morning. 

Police said the pedestrian was hit at 11:19 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Federal Hwy.

No roads are affected as police investigate.

The victim's name has not been released.

