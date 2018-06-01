Cops: Trio tried stealing from Palm Beach stores

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

Palm Beach Police say they caught a trio from New York trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from high-end stores on the island.

Officers arrested Yuting Iwu, Zijun Guo and Chengliang Yang with fraudulent credits after employees stopped their purchases at Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores on Worth Ave on May 21, an arrest report states.

Iwu told officers she picked up a package with fraudulent credit cards under a Mahjong table in a pool hall in Flushing, New York. Then, the trio drove from New York to Palm Beach County to buy items using the credit cards as part of a deal to get paid in exchange for the purchases.

Iwu tried making nearly $10,000 worth of purchases from the Gucci section at Saks Fifth Ave but an employee stopped her, an officer wrote in a report. Yang then tried using a fake Saks Fifth Avenue credit card to make a purchase at Louis Vuitton but was also caught, an employee told police.

Officers reportedly caught up with them on Worth Ave when they found Guo in his Jeep parked nearby. Guo he told them was a Lyft driver and arranged to drive the group to Florida, the report states.

Detectives found a cigarette box in the vehicle with fraudulent credit cards.

They were booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and are facing fraud charges.