Infant's body found near Boynton Inlet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Infant's body found near Boynton Inlet

An infant's body was found Friday on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The infant female was discovered by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who had been boating at the time.

It's unclear how long the body had been in the water.

The sheriff's office has dispatched detectives from the PBSO Special Victims Unit to investigate.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

 

