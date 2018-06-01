Ex-cop's stand your ground claim denied

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

A Palm Beach County judge has denied the former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer's claim his fatal 2015 shooting was justified under the “stand your ground” defense.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer decided Nouman Raja will have to face trial and cannot have charges against him dismissed for the death of Corey Jones based on Florida's "stand your ground" defense.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder for shooting and killing Jones in Oct. 2015 on the Palm Beach Gardens Blvd exit ramp of Interstate 95 when Jones's car broke down.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office says Raja approached Jones’s vehicle in an unmarked van, dressed in plainclothes and never identified himself as an officer.

Raja’s attorneys argued in a two-day hearing last month that the shooting was justified.

Prosecutors, however, say Raja was the aggressor. “He did nothing but recklessly run into a situation and cause an individual to get killed,” said assistant state attorney Brian Fernandes during opening statements of the hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.