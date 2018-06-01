Hurricane preps: make a list of contractors - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane preps: make a list of contractors

It's the first day of hurricane season and there's one question you probably haven't asked yourself: Who do I call if have any storm damage to my home? Roofing companies are swamped after a few weeks of strong storms and heavy rain.

"A lot of people are having roof leaks right now," said Pam Pusateri with Starpro roofing in Stuart.  

Pusateri said she's getting calls from people who want to put the company on their speed dial should a hurricane come through.  

"It's always good to contact us and let us know you want to be on the list after the storm," she said.  

Michele Mason at the Better Business Bureau agrees. She said building your list of contractors now should a storm hit means you reduce your risk of becoming a victim of a scam later.  

"We see a lot of door to door contractors even after hail storms," added Mason.  

The first thing to do is list all the service you think you might need after a storm; roofing, tree removal, a/c repair, electricians, whatever the case may be. Then, vet each company.

Lucky for you, the BBB has a list of accredited and licensed contractors you can search for right on their website.  

"Our biggest fear is when someone is in panic mode, especially if you have water leaking into your home, you want to limit further damage. You want to get someone in there quickly," added Mason.  

BBB accredited businesses have been reviewed against several standards, including if their advertising is truthful, if they have any complaints against them, and of course, if they have proper licensing.

Click here to search for accredited businesses by BBB. 
