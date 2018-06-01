Discharges begin with an unhealthy Lake O

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

Lake Okeechobee discharges have begun and it's unclear for how long.

On the Treasure Coast, there's a growing fear of another algae crisis.

Paul Gray with Audubon Florida says the lake is very unhealthy right now and still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

"Inflow from Irma with all the nutrients in the water," said Gray.

During the month of January in 2016, there was quite a bit of rain bringing on early discharges. A large algae bloom on Lake Okeechobee made its way east.

This year we don't have an algae bloom just yet, but Gray says conditions are perfect.

"We have conditions similar to 2016; it's going to be summer, it's going to be warm, the water is going to clear up and we've got a lot of nutrients in the lake. Unfortunately, it's a good recipe for possible algae blooms," said Gray.

The lake is about three feet higher than it was a year ago.