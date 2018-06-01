Mothers impacted by gun violence join movement

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

For the Sherlock family, the color orange symbolizes change.

"You have to do something and doing nothing isn't going to change anything," Shawn Sherlock said.

So this weekend you'll find them decked in orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A color that serves them with a powerful reminder of a day they will never forget.

"It's a call nobody wants to get and unfortunately for February 14, 17 families got that call," Sherlock said.

That was the day she lost her niece. 14-year-old Gina Montalto was one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

"She was deeply loved by so many," she said.

The Sherlock family shares Gina's story with one main goal.

"What happened can't happen. I'm tired of seeing events like Parkland. I'm tired of seeing events like the one in Texas this just can't happen."

30 miles north you'll find another woman in orange with a different story, but a similar message.

Angela Williams is the founder of MAMA, Mothers Against Murderers Association. She wears orange to for all of the mothers who have lost a child to gun violence.

"Everybody's hurting, whether it's a school shooting or police brutality or black on black crime everybody is hurting," Williams said.

She has 387 pictures on her wall each show different people impacted by acts of gun violence.

Williams has been operating her group since 2002 and she admits each year it doesn't get easier, but she's hoping by wearing the color orange and a sharing her story that might change.

"But it feels so good to help someone and that's what my mission is to keep helping these mothers and to do programs with our kids and just try to make us have a safer community," she said.

'Wear Orange' events will be held throughout the weekend. Moms Demand Action South County will host a family fun day at Lake Wyman Park in Boca Raton from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Mothers Against Murderers Association will hosts an event open to the public, Saturday at 3 p.m. at their office in West Palm Beach at 1897 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite #117.

