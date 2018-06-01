Family of man shot, killed by deputy awarded $4

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what's on the handle you're touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

Four dollars. That’s the amount a jury decided to award a family after a man was shot and killed by a St. Lucie County deputy.

The $4 is to go toward funeral expenses and pain and suffering after Greg Hill Jr.’s family sued the sheriff’s office for excessive force and wrongful death amongst other complaints.

Hill’s fiance at the time of his death, Terrica Davis, calls the settlement a slap in the face.

She remembers the day of the shooting in 2014.

“Every police car in the county was there. It was hard getting through there saying this is my house, I’m trying to see what’s going on,” Davis said.

The shooting resulted from what started as a noise complaint from a mother across the street.

Deputies said Hill was heavily intoxicated, playing loud and profane music from his home across the street from a school.

Investigators said Deputy Christopher Newman said he shot at Hill multiple times after seeing a gun when Hill partially opened his garage door, then closed it.

Newman fired through the door, killing Hill.

“I just knew my world was over the moment they gave me those words,” Davis said.

An attorney representing Hill’s estate and family said evidence suggested the unloaded gun never left Hill’s back pocket.

Still, a jury decided the deputy’s actions were justified.

“I don’t believe he was any threat to those officers. This is a guy that’s getting married in two months. This is a guy who knows his daughter is across the street at school,” Davis said.

Jurors listened to dozens of witnesses before deciding Hill, a father of three, was 99% responsible for his own death.

“A slap win the face, like how can you value someone life at $4. How can you give $1 to each child for pain and suffering. For God's sake, we’re talking about kids. Little kids,” Davis said.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement, “Newman was placed in a very difficult situation and like so many fellow law enforcement officers must do every day, he made the best decision he could for the safety of his partner, himself and the public given the circumstances he faced.”

Hill’s family plan to appeal the ruling.

They also say funeral expenses exceeded $10,000.

“Im going to fight until I can’t fight anymore,” Davis said.