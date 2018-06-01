No Swim advisory issued for four beaches in MC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No Swim advisory issued for four beaches in MC

A No Swim advisory was issued for four beaches in Martin County. 

The waters near Roosevelt Bridge, Sandsprit Park, Leighton Park and Stuart sandbar are all affected with high levels of bacteria, which officials say the heavy recent rain may have contributed to it. 

The health department will retest the water next week. 

Health officials have lifted the advisory in Southern Palm Beach County after a retest of bacteria levels came back clean. Ocean Inlet and Spanish River Beach are safe to swim again. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.