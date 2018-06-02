Lava burns 2 buildings at geothermal plant

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava has burned down two buildings at a geothermal plant near Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano.

A substation and adjacent warehouse that stored a drilling rig at the Puna Geothermal Venture were covered by lava on Wednesday, according to a Thursday statement from Ormat Technologies, the Nevada company that owns the plant.

The main access road to the plant has also been covered and blocked by lava. An alternative access road remains open. Two geothermal wellheads were destroyed on May 28.

Meanwhile, county officials issued mandatory orders for residents of Leilani Estates to evacuate by noon and those in Kapoho Beach and Vacationland to leave by 2 p.m. or risk being trapped and unreachable by emergency crews.

Police said a 55-year-old man was arrested after he circumvented a traffic checkpoint and crashed his vehicle into a hardened lava flow.

Authorities said he was trying to get a look at lava and demanded passage through the checkpoint but was told by police to turn around.

About an hour later, the same man, whose name was not released, was brought back to the checkpoint by a resident with injuries to his head and face. The man told police he had smashed his truck into lava.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and cited for loitering or refusing to leave a designated evacuation zone and failing to wear his seat belt. He was released pending further investigation after being admitted to a hospital.

The Puna geothermal plant was taken offline and evacuated soon after the volcano began erupting on May 3.

Officials removed roughly 50,000 gallons of pentane, a flammable gas similar to lighter fluid used in power generation at the plant, to an off-site industrial park. The geothermal wells were also plugged to prevent the accidental release of toxic gases from the lava flow.

Kilauea has displaced thousands of residents and destroyed dozens of homes.