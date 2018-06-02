3Rd annual Blue Line 5K at Keiser University

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

The 3rd annual Blue Line 5k was held Saturday morning at Keiser University's West Palm Beach campus.

The event honors law enforcement, while also raising money to provide scholarships to students pursuing law careers.

“It’s something that means a lot to me especially coming from being a daughter of two parents that were cops,” said participant Brittney Good.

Good has supported this event since the first one was held in 2016. She currently sits on the board for the LEO Awards, which is a sponsoring partner for this 5k.

“Putting this together you realize what the job entails,” said Good.

Good set up a memorial at Saturday's event to remember 13 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty from May 2017- June 2018 in Florida.

“There’s so much good work going on out there and there’s still so much that’s going on behind the scenes that you don’t see,” said LEO Chairman Frank Good.

Good said it's a job that often means running into danger when others run away.

“One of the best things we can do is say thank you every time we see a police officer out there whose doing it the right way and doing the right thing,” Keiser University Dean of Academic Affairs, Anthony Berrios.

Berrios created the race 3 years ago. He said this year's fundraising goal is $6,000 the same amount they were able to raise in 2017. The majority of the money will go to scholarships, but a portion will go to support the 11th annual LEO Awards held at PGA National on June 8th.

“To see the reaction of the officers for all the hard work they’ve done is really emotional,” said Good.

More than 600 officers and their families are expected to attend with WPTV NewsChannel 5's Ashleigh Walter's emceeing the event. For more information: CLICK HERE