2 Arrested, weapons seized in Fellsmere

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

FELLSMERE, Fla. -- Two men were arrested and a number of weapons seized when Fellsmere police and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in Fellsmere on Friday.

Information obtained during an investigation led officials to believe that drug sales were taking place by persons who also possessed or had immediate access to firearms when making those sales. The Sheriff's SWAT team entered the residence prior to serving the warrant.

Investigators seized the following: One Springfield M1 Rifle, One Remington .22 rifle, One Anderson AR15 .556/.223, One Taurus .38 Special

One Charter Arms .38 Special, and a variety of ammunition.

Christopher Rodriguez was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation for a prior felony offense.

Heriberto Gamez was charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of legend drug without prescription, and violation of probation for a prior felony offense.

One other person was detained during the execution of the warrant, but was later released.

The investigation continues.