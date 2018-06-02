2 Arrested, drugs & weapons seized in Fellsmere - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Arrested, drugs & weapons seized in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. -- Two men were arrested and drugs and weapons were seized when Fellsmere police and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in Fellsmere on Friday.

Information obtained during an investigation led officials to believe that drug sales were taking place by persons who also possessed or had immediate access to firearms when making those sales. The Sheriff's SWAT team entered the residence prior to serving the warrant.

Investigators seized the following: One Springfield M1 Rifle, One Remington .22 rifle, One Anderson AR15 .556/.223, One Taurus .38 Special
One Charter Arms .38 Special, and a variety of ammunition.

Christopher Rodriguez was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation for a prior felony offense.

Heriberto Gamez was charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of legend drug without prescription, and violation of probation for a prior felony offense.

One other person was detained during the execution of the warrant, but was later released.

The investigation continues.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.