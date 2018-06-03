Woman struck and killed in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman struck and killed in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 79-year-old woman was killed in Boynton Beach on Saturday night.

Traffic Homicide Investigators say Eliamene Jean Baptiste was crossing Old Boynton Road  at about 8:30 p.m. from south to north, just east of Knuth Road, when she was struck by a black 2007 Toyota Tacoma. She was not using the crosswalk.

The driver of the Tacoma, Michael Romero, told police that he saw Jean Baptiste on the side of the road in the distance, so he looked to switch lanes to the inside lane of Old Boynton Road.

When he looked forward again, Romero told police that Jean Baptiste was in the middle of the lane and he could not avoid hitting her.

She died at the scene.
 

